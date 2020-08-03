Adlyn “Joan” Syverson, formerly of Mattituck and Bellerose Village, N.Y., passed away July 30, 2020. She was 89 years old.

She was born May 23, 1931, in Rockville Centre to Carl and Adlyn (Carpenter) Schmitt. She was a graduate of Southside High School and Greenbrier College, N.C.

Adlyn resided in Mattituck and Palm Coast, Fla., before moving to Rochester, Mich., with Robert Bosco, her beloved partner of nearly 31 years.

Adlyn was a member of United Methodist Church of Floral Park, an avid golfer at Palm Coast, Laurel Links and Cedars Golf Club in Cutchogue. She was a teacher’s assistant for physically challenged students at The Henry Viscardi School in Albertson, N.Y., for many years. She was a den mother for her sons, Robert and Paul, and active with her daughter, Nancy, in Girl Scouts. She loved quilting, baking and spending time outdoors, particularly at the beach on Peconic Bay, with family and lifelong friends.

Adlyn is survived by her sons, Robert (Kathy), of Bellerose Village and Paul (Jennifer), of Silver Spring, Md.; her daughter, Nancy, of Hempstead; her partner, Robert Bosco of Rochester, Mich.; three granddaughters, Melissa, Jenna and Eleri; and a grandson, James. She was predeceased by her husband, James; brothers Carl and Treadwell Schmitt; and sister Margaret Best.

A celebration of life will be held at Adlyn’s family home in Mattituck during the summer of 2021.

