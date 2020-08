Alba M. Milcetic of Ridge, N.Y., died at home Aug. 27, 2020. She was 82.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.