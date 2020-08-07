As governor gives go-ahead for fall reopening, Greenport releases its hybrid plan

A sign outside the closed Greenport High School in late March. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

After the district was granted a one-week extension to file its reopening plan with New York State, Greenport released its hybrid plan Friday.

“We believe the plan we have created will offer us the opportunity to provide our students with an effective instructional program, while balancing concerns for their health and well-being during these difficult times,” superintendent Marlon Small wrote in a letter to parents.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced Friday that all schools will be permitted to open this fall due to a continued low COVID-19 infection rate.

Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open.



If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.



School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

In Greenport, the new school year will begin Sept. 9 with a fully in-person model at the elementary level and hybrid model for secondary students.

At the elementary level, special courses, including art, music, physical education and library, will be brought to students in their classrooms, where breakfast and lunch will also be held. If possible, school officials said these activities can be held outdoors.

Recess and mask breaks will also be built into the school day, officials said.

At the secondary level, students will be divided alphabetically into two groups and will alternate in-person school days. One group will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, while the second group will attend school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and the alternating Fridays. Both groups would engage in remote learning on days they are not scheduled to attend school in person.

An individual electronic device would be provided to all students K-12 and class sizes overall will be limited to no more than 15 students in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

In addition, students will be required to wear masks while at school and on the bus. The school is working to create designated areas for student drop-off and pick-up, as well as designated entrances and exits to reduce crowding.

The district’s plan also complies with guidelines for health screening, cleaning and other protocols established by the state departments of health and education.

It includes a fully remote scenario in case the infection rate becomes too high and forces school to close again.

The plan also notes that the ultimate goal is to phase in the return to the building, to the greatest extent possible, over a period of time based on ongoing health data.

Mr. Small said that more information will be distributed to parents in the coming days.

A series of informational forums for students, parents and teachers to address concerns and questions are also scheduled for Aug. 13, 20 and 27. For more information, visit gufsd.org/school-reopening/.

