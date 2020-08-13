Beyonce’s new Disney+ special filmed on Shelter Island

Courtesy photo

An entertainment superstar landed on Shelter Island two weeks ago and stayed for a video shoot.

On July 31, Sylvester Manor hosted Beyoncé and provided locations for her new visual album, according to the Manor’s Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy.

The pop superstar, who owns a home on the South Fork, was also spotted docking her yacht in Greenport on a couple of occasions this summer.

Courtesy photo

The recording artist chose the Manor grounds, Ms. McCarthy said, for its “woodlands, waterways and many of the ancient trees that are among the lush beauty of our historic property.”

The new work is called “Black is King,” and is described by the Manor as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” re-imagining the lessons of “The Lion King.”

“We believe Beyoncé chose our site understanding the cultures who lived and worked together at Sylvester Manor and the importance they have played in the Manor’s nearly 400 year history,” said Manor Curator and Archivist Donnamarie Barnes. “Beyoncé and her dancers performing on the land of the Manor paid tribute to the ancestors of Sylvester Manor, invoking their spirits and celebrating their heritage.”