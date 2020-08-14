Bike-sharing program pitched for Southold, Riverhead proposes moratorium on solar farms

An electric bike. (Credit: Kārlis Dambrāns/flickr)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Aug. 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘NoFo Go’ electric bike-sharing program proposed for Southold Town

Southold Town giving away free wood chips following storm

Former supervisor, now running for Assembly, says Riverhead Town should walk away from EPCAL deal her opponent voted in favor of

Beyonce’s new Disney+ special filmed on Shelter Island

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town considering moratorium on solar projects

Police investigating shooting on East Main Street

Twin brothers from Riverhead earn their Eagle Scout honors

NORTHFORKER

Booze Bites: Making no-churn ice cream with Twin Stills Maple Pecan Moonshine

Farm stand spotlight: Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings to check out for the weekend of August 15

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.

It’s expected to remain sunny Saturday before the chance of rain kicks in that evening and into Sunday.