Bike-sharing program pitched for Southold, Riverhead proposes moratorium on solar farms
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Aug. 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘NoFo Go’ electric bike-sharing program proposed for Southold Town
Southold Town giving away free wood chips following storm
Former supervisor, now running for Assembly, says Riverhead Town should walk away from EPCAL deal her opponent voted in favor of
Beyonce’s new Disney+ special filmed on Shelter Island
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town considering moratorium on solar projects
Police investigating shooting on East Main Street
Twin brothers from Riverhead earn their Eagle Scout honors
NORTHFORKER
Booze Bites: Making no-churn ice cream with Twin Stills Maple Pecan Moonshine
Farm stand spotlight: Gabrielsen’s Country Farm
North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings to check out for the weekend of August 15
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.
It’s expected to remain sunny Saturday before the chance of rain kicks in that evening and into Sunday.