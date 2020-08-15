Blotter: A DWI, a pedestrian crash, a robbery and more

Southold Town police arrested a 47-year-old Shirley man for DWI in Cutchogue Sunday.

According to police, a woman called around 7:10 p.m. to report that the man was driving eastbound on Route 48 and nearly struck multiple telephone poles.

The driver, Isaias Perez-Zacarias, reportedly failed to stop for police for a half a mile and was stopped just east of Depot Lane in Cutchogue and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and held at police headquarters for processing, reports said.

• A 22-year-old man on a bicycle was airlifted after he was struck by a woman driving a 2016 Chevrolet sedan in Mattituck Saturday evening.

According to police, the woman was attempting to make a left turn onto Bay Avenue from Route 25 around 8:20 p.m. when she struck the bicyclist, who was heading eastbound.

The man suffered injuries to his shoulder from the crash and was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment. Police did not file charges in connection to the incident.

• Police are investigating a report of a robbery in Greenport reported over the weekend.

According to a report, a 26-year-old man was walking home from a friend’s house early Sunday near Main Street and Front Street when he was approached by a man he knows from the area. The man reportedly asked the victim if he was interested in “female company” for $100 and he accepted, but changed his mind when a woman arrived. The man then pushed him, grabbed his wallet and stole approximately $375 before fleeing.

The man, who was intoxicated, was escorted by police back to his residence around 4:30 a.m.

• Detectives are investigating after a Laurel woman reported $4,175 worth of jewelry was stolen from her Oakwood Road home last Monday.

According to a police report, the woman allowed her nephew, his future sister-in-law and her wedding party to use her home to celebrate a bachelorette party while she was away.

When she returned home, she noticed a blue Tiffany box with assorted jewelry inside was missing after hours of searching.

Police made contact with the nephew, a Manhattan man, who said he would provide the names and information of everyone present at the party.

• An employee at the town’s recycling center called police Sunday around 9:40 a.m. to report that a woman was refusing the wear a mask at the facility. The woman was gone before police arrived.

• Downed power lines caused siding panels on a home on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel to melt and combust Saturday around 5:20 p.m.

Police and Mattituck Fire Department responded to the home, where power was temporarily turned off while the cable wire was cut. PSEGLI was also notified of the incident, reports said.

• A Laurel man called police last Wednesday to report that an unknown person carved the N-word into a wooden step heading down to a beach off of Peconic Bay Boulevard.

• Police were called to South Street in Greenport Saturday around 10:30 a.m. after a man reported a naked man was attempting to bathe himself outside.

An officer responded and found a 49-year-old Copiague man was shirtless, but not exposed, and pouring water over his head. The man told police he was hot and waiting to take the county bus to Montauk and was reminded by police that he cannot expose himself in public.

• A New Suffolk woman called police last Thursday to report that a boat exceeding size restrictions was attempting to launch around 3 p.m.

The boat, described as over 50 feet in length with “Trump” written on the sides, and trailer used to tow it were gone before police arrived.

• A Southold woman called police to report seeing an unknown man with gray hair walking in the backyard of her Victoria Drive residence on video surveillance when she was not home Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

• Spare change and a radio were reported stolen from a vehicle on West Road in Cutchogue overnight last Tuesday.

• A 53-year-old Cutchogue woman called police to report an unknown vehicle with Pennsylvania plates was parked in her driveway on Nassau Point Road Sunday just before 3 p.m.

Police spoke with the driver, a 53-year-old man, who said he was driving with his family and following a GPS when they became lost and would leave immediately.

The woman reportedly became “upset and irate” that the subjects were not being arrested for trespassing, since the incident does not meet the requirements for that type of arrest.

• Southold police responded to a home on Oaklawn Avenue in Southold around 10 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor complained about loud music.

A 34-year-old woman at the residence agreed to lower the volume.

• A golf cart was reported stolen from Island’s End Golf & Country Club in Greenport Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

• A Peconic man’s Chevrolet pickup truck was damaged during Tropical Storm Isaias when a tree fell in the roadway as he was driving on Route 25 last Tuesday around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

• A Jamestown, R.I., man was injured last Tuesday after driving off the roadway on Route 25 in Peconic and hitting a tree.

According to an accident report, the man was heading eastbound around 7:15 p.m. when he swerved off the road. A witness reported the vehicle, a Jeep, flipped in the air when it hit the tree and ultimately landed on its wheels.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not reported.

• A 72-year-old Cutchogue man was issued a town code violation for removing vegetation without a permit last Monday around noon.

