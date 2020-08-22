Blotter: East Marion woman charged with DWI following crash

Southold police arrested an East Marion woman for DWI after she rear-ended the driver of a 2000 Audi heading westbound on Route 48 in Peconic Sunday.

According to a report, Andrea Tung reportedly told police she was cut off by the man, which caused her to hit her brakes and rear-end the vehicle around 10:56 a.m.

She was found to be intoxicated and arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old Southold man on DWI charges in Greenport early Saturday.

Officials said Peter Fouchet was advised earlier that night not to operate a motor vehicle since he was in an intoxicated condition and was later seen attempting to leave the 7-Eleven in Greenport in a vehicle around 2:44 a.m.

He was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and held for morning arraignment, police said.

• Police were called to apartments on Ludlam Place in Greenport after an unknown man was found passed out on the front steps Friday around 6:25 a.m.

The property owner reportedly told police that this is an ongoing problem and signed a trespass affidavit against the man, who was advised that he would be arrested if found on the property again.

• An unknown person overturned a table and stole a red umbrella from a roadside flower stand on Route 25 in Southold sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two empty cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer were left behind, police noted.

• A Greenport woman called police Sunday to report that a woman stole earrings from her store around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

The woman did not pursue charges against the 65-year-old East Meadow woman, reports said.

• A 28-year-old woman called police to report that a 66-year-old Peconic man was harassing patrons at Noah’s in Greenport Saturday around 8 p.m.

The man, who police described as highly intoxicated, said he was just looking for a ride home and asking patrons at the restaurant for cigarettes to borrow.

He was escorted back to his residence by police, reports said.

• Police responded to the Greenport Post Office Friday after the postmaster reported that several cars were parking in his lot, which is reserved for customers only.

An officer located the owner of one vehicle, an employee of a nearby hotel, who agreed to move his vehicle to a proper spot around 2 p.m.

• A resident of a condominium complex in Cut-ch-ogue called police Saturday to report loud music coming from a neighbor’s house around 7 p.m.

The resident told police that the man is upset the development was built, and is blasting his music in retaliation.

Police spoke with a man at a Highland Road residence who refused to turn his music down and told police he believes the condo owners are harassing him.

The woman later called back to report that the man began yelling to her and her neighbors: “You [expletive] geriatric community. Why do you keep calling the police? You’re all [expletive] cowards.”

• A 27-year-old Peconic man reported that after dropping his wallet in a Cut-ch-ogue parking lot, he returned to the business to claim it and $400 was missing. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A Trump flag was reported stolen from a boat in Southold last Tuesday around 9 a.m.

• Police responded to a report of a vessel striking another at Claudio’s in Greenport Friday around 2:20 p.m.

According to police, a Syosset man struck a docked boat and refused to stay at the scene, but sent his insurance information.

The extent of the damage was unclear and police are investigating, reports said.

• A Mattituck man contacted police last Monday after he found a broken window at a home on Bailie Beach Road around 10 a.m.

• Police were called after a woman reportedly stole a sweater from One Love Beach in Greenport last Tuesday around 3:45 p.m.

• Three bicycles were reported stolen from a residence on West Road in Cut-ch-ogue last Wednesday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.