Blotter: Southold man charged in stolen dirtbike investigation

Southold police arrested a 22-year-old Southold man who was in possession of a stolen 2015 Yamaha dirt bike last Thursday afternoon.

Joseph Worysz was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

• Emmanuel Solis Torres, 36, of Greenport was arrested for DWI on Fourth Street Sunday around 9 p.m.

Police said they observed Mr. Torres and another man drinking on the steps of the LIRR Museum in Greenport and advised him to walk home when he attempted to enter the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

He was stopped approximately 5 minutes later and found to be intoxicated, police said.

• Police responded to a report of a shirtless man walking in the middle of Main Bayview Road in Southold Friday around 4 p.m.

Police spoke with a 24-year-old Manhattan man who was “very uncooperative” and escorted him back to a residence where he was staying with friends. A 26-year-old man at the home said they were day drinking when his friend walked off and will keep him inside until they leave.

• A 71-year-old woman called police to report vehicles parked at Goldsmith Inlet before opening hours.

Police responded to issue summons to the vehicle and noted the woman was acting “extremely irrationally” by telling her dog “sic ‘em,” “bite ‘em,” and “get ‘em,” while in close proximity to those inside the vehicles, who agreed to leave the beach since they were not town residents.

• A 77-year-old Huntington man reported that his camera and camera bag were missing after he left them at Founder’s Tavern Saturday.

Police were notified and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• Southold police were called to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport last Thursday after staff reported a man was being belligerent, aggressive and taking items from the cafeteria without paying.

Staff did not pursue charges against the 38-year-old man, who left the area in a taxi around 1 p.m.

• A 40-year-old Riverhead man was issued a summons after he was found with a bucket full of clams in West Creek in Cutchogue, an area currently closed to shellfishing, last Thursday just before 4 p.m.

• Police helped a Jamesport woman home last Thursday around 2 a.m. after her boyfriend refused to give her a ride and followed her, attempting to start an argument as she began walking on Stillwater Avenue in Cutchogue.

• A Mattituck man called police last Thursday after a neighbor reportedly came to his house and yelled at him about someone from his house driving too fast down Tallwood Lane around 9 a.m.

Police attempted to contact the neighbor, who wasn’t home when police arrived.

• A Greenport man called police to report that an unknown person bent a flagpole with a Trump flag hanging on his front porch last Wednesday evening.

• Two bicycles were reported stolen from a home on Bay Avenue in Greenport last Tuesday.

• A Cutchogue man contacted police last Tuesday to report that someone had cut the wires to outdoor lights in his yard.

• A Corona, Queens, woman driving a 2012 Nissan evaded serious injury last Wednesday after she fell asleep driving on Route 48 in Southold and crashed into a guardrail.

Police responded to the crash around 11:10 p.m. and did not report any injuries or criminal charges in connection with the incident.

• An unknown person spray painted several rocks in blue, green and yellow paint on a New Suffolk beach last week. A woman reported the graffiti to police last Thursday afternoon.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.