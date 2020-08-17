The Reverend Carl Clemens Weaver, age 88, of Greenport, N.Y., and formerly of Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., passed away to Eternal Life on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1931, in Easton, Pa., to Marie and Carl Clemens Weaver. He was their only child.

Pastor Weaver graduated from Lafayette College in 1953 and was ordained in 1956 at the Mount Airy Seminary school in Pennsylvania. During his 64 years as an ordained pastor, he was the pastor at Holy Cross in Lake Ronkonkoma and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Southold, N.Y. He was an avid world traveler, fluent in French, and also worked for two years as a pastor in France. He was a proud member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America New York Synod. In his retirement he was a lighthouse keeper at Horton Point in Southold.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Greishaber, whom he married on May 11, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, he is survived by his two sons, Philip Weaver (Kathleen) of East Patchogue, N.Y., and Andrew Weaver (Jennifer) of Miller Place, N.Y.; grandchildren Phil, Dylan, Andreya and Nathaniel Weaver, William and Scott Buro, Larissa and Michelle; and great-grandchild Benjamin.

Wake services will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A prayer service will start at 4 p.m.

