Carol A. Gristina, a resident of Quogue, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home Aug. 11, 2020, after a months-long illness.

She was born Aug. 26, 1933, in New York City to Helen and Andrew Criscuolo, now deceased. Excelling at Evander Childs High School, she then enrolled and was admitted to one of Columbia University’s prestigious undergraduate schools, Barnard College, where she graduated with honors and was awarded her A.B. degree. Carol then pursued graduate art history courses in Rome, Italy.

She later applied her language and communication skills to the social needs of people as a case worker with the Westchester County Department of Family and Child Welfare, a research assistant at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Department of Rehabilitation Medicine and then as a teacher for continuing education.

Carol was a proud and dedicated supporter of the Democratic Party and actively involved in New York State’s county and state politics. She was a Democratic National Committee member for New York State in the early 1980s and chaired the New York State arrangements at the 1984 Democratic National Convention in San Francisco. Carol was also the vice chair of the Town of Mamaroneck Democratic Committee; executive director of the Westchester County Democratic Party in the ’80s and early ’90s; campaign manager/coordinator for various local and state campaign efforts; and district leader and member of the Westchester County, N.Y., Democratic Committee. During this period, Carol also served as a trustee of SUNY/Purchase.

In 1983, she co-founded Gristina Vineyards in Cutchogue, N.Y., with her husband, Dr. Jerome Gristina. Carol helped to make this one of the most respected vineyards on Long Island during the region’s nascent period.

She is survived by her three sons, Peter, Seth and Jeremy Gristina; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Gristina; her three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emma and Bryanna Gristina; her brother, Peter Criscuolo; his wife, Frances Criscuolo; their children, Andrea Maloney and grandchildren Annie and Jack Maloney, and Paula Retelle and her husband, Bill Retelle.

An avid reader, skilled bridge player and schooled chef, Carol also enjoyed playing golf and tennis with family and friends as a member of the Westhampton Country Club. As a loved and respected woman, she will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be announced at a future time.

