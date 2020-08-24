Charles Slama of Greenport, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, after reaching the age of 103. He died peacefully in his home at Peconic Landing.

Charles was born June 25, 1917, in Astoria, N.Y. He served in the Army during World War II. A hardworking, active man all his life, he worked several jobs before applying his mechanical skills to his own tool-and-die-making machine shop. After retirement he enjoyed working with wood, metal and anything he could find to create many unique treasures.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Louise, and sisters and brothers Rose, Helen, Josephine, Carolyn, Anne, Stanley and Robert. He is survived by his children, Charles C. Slama (Susan) and Barbara A. Meyer (Bruce); and his grandchildren, Lisa and Jonathan Meyer.

A special thank-you to the staff of the Shores at Peconic Landing for their loving kindness and care of Charles.

Services will be private, with interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.