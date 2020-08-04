Christine (Roache) Wolbert

Christine Marie (Roache) Wolbert went to be with the Lord with the rising sun on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, as she departed peacefully in her sleep.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1975. She grew up in Cutchogue, N.Y., and spent summers at her grandfather’s farm with her brother and cousins. After moving to Harpursville, N.Y., in 2005, Christine took a job with JandK Plumbing and Heating that she enjoyed. She also continued her charity work back in Cutchogue each year and coached youth soccer in Harpursville.

Christine was a loving and devoted wife and mother to her husband, Gregory, and her children, Nicholas, Madison and Leigha, who will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her mother, Eileen Glover Roache; and her father, James Roache; brother and sister-in-law Peter and Allison Roache; mother-in-law and father-in-law Linda and James Wolbert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jonathan and Michelle Wolbert and Anthony and Jessica Wolbert; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends.

A private celebration of Christine’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 8.

