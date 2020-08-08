Deadline for outage restorations passes with more than 2,400 North Fork customers still powerless

A tree sits on lines in Cutchogue Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

As the previous timeline for restoring power across Long Island passes, PSEG-Long Island has pushed back its estimate to Monday.

Nearly half of the 5,000 North Fork customers who lost power when Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region Tuesday afternoon remain without power, according to the utility.

“We continue to work 16-hour shifts with our employees. We continue to work around the clock,” PSEG-LI president Dan Eichorn said in a media update Saturday afternoon. “We will not rest until every customer is restored.”

Mr. Eichorn said the utility has restored all of its substations and major circuits and is now fixing what it calls “area outs, the smaller jobs and the lines running through most of the customers’ neighborhoods.” He added that on Sunday 300 more out-of-state line workers are joining the 3,000 currently working on restoration efforts. He said the delays have been caused by extensive damages being discovered as crews arrive on scene.

While Mr. Eichorn said the workers are operating under a goal of restoring power by midnight Sunday into Monday, the outage map lists Monday afternoon as the restoration time for nearly every outage in Riverhead and Southold towns.

“We recognize some outages will have to be worked on Monday,” Mr. Eichorn said when pressed by a reporter.

Asked again to guarantee Monday for 100% restoration, Mr. Eichorn said “that is the goal,” but stopped short of saying it wouldn’t continue into Tuesday. He later called the utility’s recent estimates as “accurate.”

The bulk of Riverhead’s 1,193 current outages are in Wading River, where nearly 800 residents remain powerless. The hamlets of Southold and Mattituck are among the more troubled parts of Southold Town, which has 1,212 current outages.

PSEG-LI said Saturday afternoon that about 88,000 customers remain without power across Long Island.