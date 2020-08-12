Developer faces Town Board over affordable housing lottery gaffe, Eminent domain debated in Mattituck

Residents are still expected to move into Vineyard View this fall, but it’s unclear now when the lottery will be held. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Conifer Realty faces concerned Southold Town Board to explain Vineyard View gaffe supervisor calls ‘inexcusable’

Eminent domain debated at public hearing for Brinkmann property in Mattituck

One week after storm, North Fork residents on the ‘horrible’ communication from PSEG

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BOE votes to cut all school sports, music programs following budget failure

Walter, DiBenedetto nominated to replace Riverhead Town Justice Allen Smith

Riverside murder victim described as ‘selfless’ mom who tried to hide from boyfriend

Good Samaritan assists Sheriffs in rescuing two children from Peconic Bay

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: Madewell CEO Libby Potter on the free-range families of Orient

Enjoy a cool drink and a sea breeze at the North Fork’s best waterfront bars

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.