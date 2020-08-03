Donald Everett Wagner of Greenport died on Aug. 1, 2020, at Peconic Landing. He was 91.

Mr. Wagner was a former resident of East Hampton, Kings Park, St. James and Founders Village in Southold.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 will conduct American Legion services during the afternoon visitation beginning at 3 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport. Father Roger Joslin will officiate.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the United States Army.