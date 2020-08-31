Early voting to return to Suffolk County, developer abruptly departs meeting
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 31.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Early voting to return to Suffolk County for nine days before Election Day
123 Sterling developer abruptly leaves Village board meeting
From Greenport to Madison Square Garden, his Garden of dreams became reality
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Audio walking trail proposed for downtown Riverhead’s historic landmarks
Riverhead Free Library to close on Sundays beginning in October
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do across the North Fork in September
Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: Magic Fountain Ice Cream
Blossom Meadow Farm showed us how to make incredible 2-ingredient jam
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.