Early voting to return to Suffolk County for nine days before Election Day

For the second time in as many years, Suffolk County Board of Elections officials are gearing up to open the polls ahead of Election Day.

Suffolk County has set up 12 polling places for early voting to begin October 24.

On Election Day, residents who have not opted to vote early can do so at their usual polling place.

Local polling places for early voting include the Riverhead Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue and the Southold Senior Center on Pacific Street in Mattituck. You can vote at any location in the county, though you will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.

For a complete list of polling places and more information, visit the Board of Elections website.

The dates and times for early voting are:

• Saturday, 10/24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 10/25: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Monday, 10/26: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Tuesday, 10/27: noon-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, 10/28: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Thursday, 10/29: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Friday, 10/30: noon-8 p.m.

• Saturday, 10/31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 11/1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.