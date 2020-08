Laurel resident Ernest A. Stumpf died Aug. 17, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 89.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elmont.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.