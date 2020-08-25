Gisela Schmitz Durhan

Gisela Schmitz Durhan, age 97, of Manchester, Conn. (formerly of Southold, N.Y.), died peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020.

Born in Germany in 1922, she came to the United States as a young child and grew up in Glendale, N.Y. Gig was an avid skier and met her future husband, Ernest Durhan, in the German Ski Club of New York. They raised two daughters in Roslyn, N.Y., and were active in the boating community of the Port Washington Yacht Club. After retiring, Gig moved to Southold, where she volunteered at the Southold library and at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Gig had many interests and was a passionate traveler, having visited over 30 countries and all seven continents. Along the way Gig made friends wherever she went, had many bridge partners and was always ready for another adventure. Gig had a great sense of humor and was always telling jokes. She frequently said how lucky she was to have had such a great life.

Gig was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Regina; her husband, Ernest; and her siblings, Hermann, Christel and Liz. Gig is survived by her daughters, Linda Durhan (John Opalacz) and Elizabeth Durhan (Tom Haynes); five grandchildren, Jennifer, Katherine, Kristin, Laura and Daniel; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many great friends from her travels and from her time living in Southold and in White Oaks Retirement Community in Manchester.

Due to the current pandemic the family will host a celebration of life at a later date, when it is safe to do so.

The family would like to thank everyone who played a part in Gig’s life, especially the staff at White Oaks and the caregivers at Jefferson House in Newington, Conn.

For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

This is a paid notice.