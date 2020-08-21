Greenport lifeguard rescues kite surfer off 6th Street beach

A Connecticut man kitesurfing between Greenport and Shelter Island was rescued by a lifeguard after he fell into the bay and needed assistance, Southold Town police said in a release.

Blake Sommi, 21, of Darien, Ct., was kite surfing when he went into the water leaving him floating in the channel between the 6th Street beach in Greenport and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, police said.

A Greenport Village lifeguard paddled his rescue board about a quarter-mile off thee shore to reach Mr. Somini and rescue him.

“Both parties were brought back to shore by a passing boat,” the release stated. “Greenport Fire Department along with Southold Town Police Department and Shelter Island Police marine units responded.”

No Injuries were reported.