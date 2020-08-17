Greenport school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A sign outside the closed Greenport High School in late March. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A staff member of the Greenport school district has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent cautioned parents Sunday.

“On Friday, August 14th, I was informed by the staff member that they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus,” Superintendent Marlon C. Small said. “As a result of that exposure, the staff member was tested on Friday. I have been informed today that the result of the test is positive. As a result, the staff member will now be quarantined for 14 days.”

Mr. Small said the Suffolk County Health Department has been informed of the positive test.

“On Saturday, August 15th, our custodial staff cleaned and disinfected the building,” he said. “They cleaned all offices, bathrooms, hallways, and high touch areas … We will work with the health department to take any additional safety measures that are needed.”

The positive test comes three weeks before the school year will begin. It was announced earlier that the new school year will begin Sept. 9 with a fully in-person model at the elementary level and hybrid model for secondary students.

At the elementary level, special courses, including art, music, physical education and library, will be brought to students in their classrooms, where breakfast and lunch will also be held. If possible, school officials said these activities can be held outdoors.

Recess and mask breaks will also be built into the school day, officials said.

At the secondary level, students will be divided alphabetically into two groups and will alternate in-person school days. One group will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, while the second group will attend school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and the alternating Fridays. Both groups would engage in remote learning on days they are not scheduled to attend school in person.