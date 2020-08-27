Greenport Village close to amending noise code, Mattituck-Cutchogue returns to in-person at lower levels

Main Street, at the corner of Front, during a particularly quiet Friday afternoon in March. (Credit: Cerria Torres)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Aug. 27.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Under proposed code, Greenport Village must quiet down by midnight

In new change of plans, Mattituck-Cutchogue schools will again be in-person K-8

Mattituck math teacher retires after 47 years in classroom

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

School board members suggest spending reserves for sports and music

Murphy sentencing delayed amid allegations of juror misconduct

NORTHFORKER

Legendary rock and roll photographer Deborah Feingold has a new muse: the North Fork

The Dish: Sashimi Rice Bowl from Stirling Sake in Greenport

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers and severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.