Greenport Village close to amending noise code, Mattituck-Cutchogue returns to in-person at lower levels
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Aug. 27.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Under proposed code, Greenport Village must quiet down by midnight
In new change of plans, Mattituck-Cutchogue schools will again be in-person K-8
Mattituck math teacher retires after 47 years in classroom
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
School board members suggest spending reserves for sports and music
Murphy sentencing delayed amid allegations of juror misconduct
NORTHFORKER
Legendary rock and roll photographer Deborah Feingold has a new muse: the North Fork
The Dish: Sashimi Rice Bowl from Stirling Sake in Greenport
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers and severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.