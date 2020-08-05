Irene G. Maltese, formerly of Southold and Riverhead, died Aug. 4, 2020, at her home in Ridge. She was 77.

Born April 26, 1943, in Manhasset, she was the daughter of Thomas and Irene (Hope) Kidney. She graduated from Northport High School in 1961.

Ms. Maltese was an artist and owner of Creative Collections in Cutchogue. She belonged to the Red Hats and volunteered with St. Anthony’s Thrift Shop in Rocky Point. Her interests included antiques and arts and crafts.

Predeceased by her husband, Thomas, in 2008, she is survived by her children, Melissa Pease of California, Charles, of Selden, Barbara Maltese of Southold and Christina Doremus of Riverhead; siblings Cliff Kidney and Barbara Galileo; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Cremation was private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.