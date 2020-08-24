Joyce M. Wilkins of Southold, formerly of Glendale, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was 78.

Joyce was born Sept. 26, 1941, in Glendale to Florence L. (née Beehler) and William J. Grimm. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School with the Class of 1959. After high school, she attended Berkeley Business School.

In 1965, Joyce married Harold Wilkins and they resided in Glendale. After having summered in Southold since the early 1960s, they moved to Southold permanently in 1977 to raise their daughters. Joyce worked at Wetmore Real Estate in Greenport for a few years before she started working in the Southold Town Clerk’s Office. Joyce retired from the Town of Southold in 2005.

She was a member of the Southold Homemakers Club and secretary for Southold Town’s Landmark Preservation Committee and Tree Committee for many years. She was also a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. In her free time, Joyce enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, playing games, cooking and, most of all, spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents; her brother, William Grimm of Cary, N.C., and formerly of North Merrick, N.Y.; and dear friend Helene. She is survived by her children, Eileen Jaklevic (John) of Southold and Lynn Eckhardt (Michael) of Southold; grandchildren Jennifer and Julia Jaklevic and Jeremy, Justin and Nicholas Eckhardt; sister-in-law Madeline Grimm of Cary, N.C.; nieces and nephews Michael, Jim, Lorraine and Lynn; and dear friends Marie, Gail, Doris and Fred.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department and Southold Animal Shelter, c/o North Fork Animal Welfare League.

