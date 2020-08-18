Let’s try this again: New Vineyard View lottery set for Sept. 8

The Vineyard View buildings on Route 48 in Greenport, where construction is nearing completion. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The first official affordable housing lottery in Southold Town in 15 years will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, officials announced this week.

Conifer Realty, developers of the Vineyard View rental complex, announced the new date Sunday, on the eve of reopening the application process for two weeks.

The lottery will now include more potential residents than the 315 in the prior drawing, which was voided after Conifer learned it left more than 50 names out of the raffle drum.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding in recent weeks as we’ve made adjustments to our lottery process for Vineyard View Apartments based on community feedback,” the company said in a note on its website. “At Conifer, we fully recognize and respect the challenges involved with securing high-quality, affordable housing, and are deeply sorry for any added stress or frustrations experienced as a result of these changes.”

The application process will remain open until Sunday, Aug. 30 to accommodate potential residents who were unaware of the opportunity prior to the botched drawing. The new lottery will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.

Construction at Vineyard View is in the late stages along Route 48 in Greenport and residents are expected to move in come fall. The individuals further down on the list, once the first 50 residents who qualify move in, will make up the initial waitlist for the development.Vineyard View has 14 one-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. There are two income-based price points for the units and in order to qualify for the New York State of Opportunity project an applicant cannot make more than 60% of the area median income for Suffolk County. The rental prices and income limits also vary based on how many people would live in each unit. On the lowest end, a one-bedroom will rent for $1,056 per month, and three-bedroom units cap out at $1,784 a month, according to materials shared on the Conifer Realty website.The community will feature a fitness center, clubhouse and playground for the residents of its 50 units.