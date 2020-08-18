Love Lane street closures won’t happen, Greenport staff member positive for COVID-19

Despite approval from the Southold Town Board, Love Lane remains open on weekends in Mattituck. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Why the town’s plan to close Love Lane to weekend traffic didn’t take shape this summer

Greenport school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Cuomo: Gyms can reopen beginning next week

PSEG Long Island says it will reimburse storm victims for spoiled food, medication

Mattituck switches school reopening plan; K-8 will now be hybrid

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Back the Blue Rally’ planned for downtown Riverhead

Riverhead Raceway: Beatty works way to victory lane

NORTHFORKER

Northforker staffers pick their fave summer rosés

North Fork Dream Home: New construction with a true-to-Greenport feel

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m.