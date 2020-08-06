Longtime Cutchogue resident Marie C. Fagan died Aug. 2, 2020, at the home of her son, Michael, and daughter-in-law Ana in Palm Bay, Fla. She was 95.

Marie was born on Independence Day in 1925 to Mary and Charles Scott on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a young woman she worked in banking, where she would meet her future husband, Harry Fagan. She was an extremely kind, generous and loving woman who loved to laugh and who truly reveled in spending quality time with family — to her there was nothing more important. One of her most memorable phrases to new parents was “Enjoy every moment, they grow up so fast.”

Predeceased by her daughter, Dolores, and her husband of 64 years, Harry, she is survived by her two sons, Michael (Ana) and Kevin (Irene); seven grandchildren, Christine, Scott, Erin, Kelly, Michael, Julia and Eve; and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Alyssa, Tyler and the newest addition, Charlotte.

She will be cremated and interred next to her beloved husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 44, Jamesport, NY 11947.

