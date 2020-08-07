More than a decade in the making, town’s Comprehensive Plan close to adoption

Residents at a prior hearing on the town’s comprehensive plan. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

Southold residents will have another chance this month to weigh in on the town’s completed comprehensive plan.

Following months of minor changes and revisions derived from community input, the Southold Planning Board formally recommended the plan for adoption at a special meeting July 20. The Town Board has set a public hearing for Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. on the master plan update.

Work on the plan began in 2009 and has included more than 64 public input meetings as its different chapters were completed. The previous comprehensive plan was done in 1985.

Last July, the town Planning Board held a public hearing on the final draft of the document that will serve as a blueprint for the town’s future. Nearly 100 residents attended the presentation, offering questions and comments to town planning officials. During that meeting, planning director Heather Lanza described the plan as a “living document” that can adapt to the town’s growth.

“Our citizens cherish Southold’s small-town quality of life and wish to preserve what we currently value while planning for a productive and viable future,” according to the plan’s vision statement.

Some aspects of the comprehensive plan have already been implemented in various projects throughout town. Town officials have discussed the idea of forming a committee to identify priorities and easily attained goals set forth in the plan.

The plan is available in its entirety online at southoldtownny.gov/126/Documentation and also available for lending from the following locations:

• Southold Town Hall (deposit required)

• Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library

• Fishers Island Library

• Floyd Memorial Library

• Mattituck-Laurel Library

• Southold Free Library