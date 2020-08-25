Peconic Landing looks to expand Wellness Center, Village Board likely to approve ferry proposal

The east entrance to Peconic Landing in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Landing files plans for Wellness Center expansion

Village expected to approve designs for new North Ferry terminal

Cuomo: Fall sports may resume Sept. 21, but not football

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverside murder suspect indicted in county court

Riverhead Raceway: Emotional first-time win for Calverton’s Young

NORTHFORKER

Inside the revamped Porto Bello, where every seat has a water view

North Fork Dream Home: Idyllic vineyard views from this Peconic home

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of showers, including heavy rain this afternoon and evening. The low tonight will be around 65.