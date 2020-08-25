Peconic Landing looks to expand Wellness Center, Village Board likely to approve ferry proposal
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Aug. 25.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Landing files plans for Wellness Center expansion
Village expected to approve designs for new North Ferry terminal
Cuomo: Fall sports may resume Sept. 21, but not football
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverside murder suspect indicted in county court
Riverhead Raceway: Emotional first-time win for Calverton’s Young
NORTHFORKER
Inside the revamped Porto Bello, where every seat has a water view
North Fork Dream Home: Idyllic vineyard views from this Peconic home
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of showers, including heavy rain this afternoon and evening. The low tonight will be around 65.