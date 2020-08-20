Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 20, 2020
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 4-10, 2020.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Wilmington Savings to West II, John, 170 Grant Dr (600-66-4-1.34), (R), $561,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Manzi Homes East LLC to Cevasco, Douglas, 26 Old Orchard Rd (600-80-2-2.6), (R), $465,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• 33 Baiting Hollow Co to Oliveri, Anthony, 33 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-11), (R), $395,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Hagzan, D to Lonergan Trust, Diane, 6405 Alvahs Ln (1000-101-1-16.7), (R), $626,500
GREENPORT (11944)
• Hartman, F & D to Gonzalez, Brandi, 55 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-5), (R), $350,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Citigroup Mortgage to Zoitas, Andeas, 1470 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.15), (R), $1,785,525
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Rausch Jr, K to Lagun, Roland, 74 Park Rd (600-16-3-4), (R), $308,500
• Wilmington Savings to Canales, Jose, 30 Joyce Dr (600-83-2-10), (R), $310,000
• Deutsche Bank Nat Tr to DeCarvalho, Francisco, 534 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-19), (R), $246,000
• Meier, B to Andrychowski, Jason, 414 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-63), (R), $300,000
• Luce IV, H to 271 Riv LLC, 271 Howell Ave (600-127-4-44), (R), $345,000
• Culver, J to Seventeen East Second LLC, 17 E 2nd St (600-128-6-35), (R), $400,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Reilly, S to Jones, Matthew, 17 Congdon Rd (700-15-4-60), (R), $1,517,500
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Mahoney, A to WH Crumb LLC, 300 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-7), (V), $190,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Bujnicki, F to Duffy, William, 97 Sound Rd (600-35-3-10.7), (R), $505,000
• Themak, G & J to Rotanz, Daniel, 149 Remsen Rd (600-55-1-10), (R), $400,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)