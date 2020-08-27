Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 27, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 11-17, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Castro, F by Referee to 396 Main Road LLC, 396 Main Rd (600-85-3-4), (R), $189,000

• Zoumas, W to Zoumas, Ioannis, 132 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-86-4-4.4), (R), $300,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bergen, L Trust to V Goode LLC, 1791 Edwards & 24 Cliff Way (600-39-2-39.1), (R), $350,000

• Dieguez, A & O to Corcoran, James, 455 Williams Way North (600-61-1-3.45), (R), $410,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Pappalardo, J to County of Suffolk, p/o 215 Twomey Ave (600-100-1-15.2), (V), $865,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• House Regina 13451 to Oregon Road West LLC, 13451 Oregon Rd (1000-83-2-11.13), (R), $1,550,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Maiorana, M by Executor to Country House by the Bay, 12680 Route 25 (1000-31-14-13), (R), $490,000

• FLANDERS (11901)

• Yakaboski, G & F to Fisher Organization LLC, 201 Priscilla Ave (900-122-1-40.4), (V), $95,000

• Madr, H to Madr, Michael, 255 Maple Ave (900-166-2-46), (R), $300,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 6th Street LLC to Kennedy, James, 429 Sixth St (1001-6-3-5), (R), $420,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Rosnack, C to Dojlidko, Michael, 4635 Mill Ln (1000-107-4-2.3), (R), $900,000

• Murray, T & Martens, G to Hirsch, Douglas, 5028 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-10-2), (R), $1,925,000

• Burke, J & M & Pratt, L to Bharwani, Sanjay, 6105 Sound Ave (1000-121-1-4.5), (R), $975,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Lydon, S to Sanborn, Robert, 1906 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-120), (R), $325,000

• Dowdall, W Trust to Franceschini, Frank, 1401 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.1-1-1.1), (R), $370,000

• Kaczorowski, D to Ceron Salas, Francisco, 649 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-21), (R), $374,400

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• TDL Realty LLC to Paul, Christopher, 28 Washington Ave (600-92-1-18), (R), $750,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Verity, J & K to Manno, Joseph, 4004 Old North Rd (1000-55-2-5.1), (R), $619,500

• 89 19th Street Corp to Kiesgen, David, 795 Cedar Dr (1000-78-7-38), (V), $179,900

• Michael McCarrick RE to Forrestal, Richard, 415 Lakeside Dr (1000-90-3-13), (R), $750,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Meadowcrest Group LLC to Farrell, Richard, 169 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-20), (R), $445,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)