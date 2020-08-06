Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 6, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 20-26, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Bennett-Brumm, K to Fennelly, Timothy, 49 Summerfield Ln N (600-45.1-1-49), (R), $432,000

• Lucas Jr, R to Manhasset Avenue Realty, 28 Willow St (600-87-1-17), (R), $345,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Dickert, J & Bergen,L to Goode, Valerie, 18 Cliff Way & 1802 Edwards (600-39-2-29.2), (V), $150,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• County of Suffolk to Bressingham, Richard, 735 Church Ln (1000-96-1-14), (R), $120,000

• Lomangino, C & Trust to Barker-Huelster, Peter, 805 Meadow Beach Rd & 4 lots (1000-111-10-18.1), (R), $3,300,000

• Segrete, P to Merrifield, Christopher, 4000 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-14-22.1), (R), $700,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Wilmington Trust Co to Solomon, Glenn, 358 Ark Hill Rd (1000-9-1-4), (R), $975,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Kirmish, C & M to Diego, Willy, 25 Topping Dr (900-163-2-34), (R), $485,000

• Lo Re, A to 865 Pleasure Drive LLC, 865 Pleasure Dr (900-200-1-33), (R), $389,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Calabrese, J to Tropeano, Michael, 1740 Inlet Pond Rd (1000-33-3-19.7), (V), $500,000

• Samet, J & J Samet LLC to 1195 Main St Greenport Inc, 1195 Main St (1000-34-1-8), (V), $5,000

• Samet, J to 1155 M.S. Green LLC, 1155 Main St (1000-34-1-9), (R), $345,000

• Enea, R to Rasmussen, Ian, 417 Front St (1001-6-2-8), (R), $555,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Loschen, C Trust to Spates, James, 200 Sixth St (1000-126-1-12.1), (R), $402,500

• Altman, L to Meier, Edward & Nicole, 805 N Oakwood Dr (1000-127-7-13), (R), $466,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Chilton, A & L to Chang, Danyao, 2830 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.5), (R), $2,350,000

• Chilton, L to Lucky Feast LLC, 2785 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.17), (V), $200,000

• Gaska, P to Koppelman, Jozef, 560 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.33), (R), $882,750

PECONIC (11958)

• Weyer, M to Cunningham, Richard & Nancy, 1300 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-4-4), (R), $430,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Jayne, N Trust to Hug, Thomas, 930 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-1-34.2), (R), $492,500

• DeCarle, V & B to Flood, Daniel, 107 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-14.8), (R), $400,000

• Nedosik, R by Executors to Sfinarolakis-Kokolis, Maria, 434 Ostrander Ave (600-127-2-22), (R), $327,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Barbara, D by Ref to JP Morgan Chase Bank, 169 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-20), (R), $2,800,000

• R&B of Shelter Island to Thomson, Ian, 1 Landing Ln (700-18-4-13), (R), $2,695,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Daly, T & K & M & T & J by Hrs to Daly, Marilyn, 150 Daly Ln (1000-66-1-21), (V), $200,000

• Manno, J & C to Flanagan, Patrick, 325 Wells Rd (1000-75-6-3.2), (R), $1,575,000

• Engert, R Trust to Bronstein, Joshua, 225 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.4), (R), $835,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Villas at Roanoke LLC to Haworth, Jon, 52 Faye St (600-33-1-5), (R), $325,480

• Bitzer, R & B to Rice, George, 294 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-12), (R), $510,000

• Mostaccio, N & J to Dean Jr, John, 146 Meadow Path (600-73-1-1.54), (R), $605,000

• Dean Jr & Carella-Dean to Foundas, George, 24 Michaels Ln (600-96-1-9.2), (R), $507,000

• Kelly, T & L to Benson, Benjamin, 4 Brookline Ct (600-96-1-13.21), (R), $700,000

• Plate, S & S to Youngs, Robert, 87 Hidden Pheasant Path (600-114-1-39.17), (R), $530,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)