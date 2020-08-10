School reopening plans in place as governor gives OK, another PSEG restoration deadline passes

A sign outside the closed Greenport High School in late March. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 10.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As governor gives go-ahead for fall reopening, Greenport releases its hybrid plan

PSEG-LI president doubles down on commitment to have outages restored Sunday, even as outage map tells a different story

EPCAL Watch Coalition to Riverhead Town: Drop the sale

Area police departments increase speed enforcement for Speed Awareness Week

‘TrumpStock’ makes its way across Peconic Bay, drawing a crowd of supporters and detractors in Montauk

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead residents can have storm debris picked up curbside Monday

Riverhead Charter School outlines reopen plan as new ninth grade program set to begin

NORTHFORKER

8 outdoor workouts across the North Fork and Shelter Island to keep you happy and fit

Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Out on the water with the Layla crew

People are pairing their wine with paletas and we’re here for it

Your guide to owning a waterfront home on the North Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: Catapano Dairy Farm

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.