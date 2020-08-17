Scott Robert Winslow, a resident of Breezy Shores in Greenport and Bronxville, N.Y., died Aug. 12, 2020. He was 58.

Born Aug. 7, 1962, in Boise, Idaho, he was the son of Jack and Ann (Peterson) Winslow.

He attended Capitol High School and got his education from “the School of Life.” In 1976, he was the junior class go-kart champion.

Scott married Margaret Heidenry on Sept. 8, 2007, at Quinipet Camp on Shelter Island. He was a partner in One Illuminates in New York for the last four years. He lived in the Breezy Shores community for 23 years.

Scott loved playing the guitar, going for night swims, rowing his Buckminster Fuller rowing needle, spoiling his beloved cat, Bun Bun, and holding his wife’s hand every single day.

Predeceased by his father, Jack, in 2001, he is survived by his wife, Margaret, of Greenport and Bronxville; his mother, Ann, of Meridian, Idaho; and his brothers, Todd and Kevin.

A service will take place Sunday, Aug. 23, at Breezy Shores. The family plans to plant a tree in his memory.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.