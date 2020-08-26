Southold police chief requests significant spending increase, new stores pitched for Mattituck
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Aug. 26.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Anticipating $1M in unused sick and vacation payouts, Southold police chief requests big spending hike
Four new stores pitched for cleared lot on Pike Street in Mattituck
Southold Town Hall reopening: Here’s what you should know
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Free breakfast, lunch for all Riverhead students this year
Wading River McDonald’s to close Sept. 15
Riverhead BOE seeking firm to lead superintendent search; district will participate in traffic safety program
NORTHFORKER
Northforker staff pick their favorite pizza on the North Fork
Felicia Explores: A dreamy design-themed day on Shelter Island
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.