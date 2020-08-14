A Southold Town crew works to clean up brush during the storm. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Town officials announced Tuesday that residents can pick up free wood chips at the town’s landfill.

The wood chips will be offered for free to residents and local commercial businesses until further notice as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, which impacted the area last Tuesday, downing trees and power lines that left thousands without power.

“It’s a management issue on the site,” Supervisor Scott Russell said Tuesday. “[Solid waste coordinator Jim Bunchuk] asked us to waive fees to…reduce current inventory so we can accommodate new inventory coming in, which is probably substantial as a result of the storm,” Mr. Russell said.

In the aftermath of the storm, which brought sustained winds of between 35 and 45 mph and gusts up to 64 to the North Fork, town officials said they received reports of at least 125 downed trees, many blocking roadways.

The fees will be waived until further notice, officials said. The town also continues to waive tip fees for residential brush disposal and a reduced fee of $30 per ton for commercial loads—a policy that was enacted this past spring—to help assist with debris removal from the storm.

Town officials also reminded residents that as of Sept. 1, residents will need to again obtain a disposal permit to use the transfer station. The $5 entry waiver in place will also expire Sept. 1.

Those permits are available at a drive-through window at the Town Hall Annex every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.