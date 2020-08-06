State lawmakers grill health commissioner, CAST abandons expansion plan
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Aug. 6.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
State lawmakers grill health commissioner on handling of nursing homes
CAST, unable to challenge ‘unjustified opposition,’ abandons plan to move into former church
Thousands remain without power as tropical storm cleanup begins on North Fork
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead parents and students rally for a budget solution as reality sinks in
Detection of contaminants means Calverton Sewer District upgrades to cost $300K more than expected
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Summer is flying by, so it’s time to get that end-of-season bucket list together
These twins have been running a farm stand for six summers—and they’re only 11 years old
Map: Where to stay on the North Fork waterfront