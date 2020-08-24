Three sisters safe after going missing on float off Robins Island

Volunteers return from Sunday’s rescue effort. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The initial report could not have sounded more ominous: A woman called Southold police Sunday afternoon to report “losing her three sisters on a float off the west side of Robins Island,” according to a department press release.

The caller was Denise Tripodi, 51, of Brookhaven and she told police she and her sisters had rented a boat. Her sisters were on a float tied off to the boat. The three were: Laurie Tripodi, 47, also of Brookhaven; Linda Tripodi, 57, of East Patchogue; and Faith Tripodi, 20, also of East Patchogue.

According to the release, another float had “drifted away from the boat and Denise Tripodi pulled up the anchor, untied the occupied float, and went to retrieve the other object.

“Upon returning to her prior location, she could not find the women or float. After 15 minutes she contacted Southold Police. Bay Constable John Kirincic with Police Officer Simmons responded to search the area,” the release stated.

Two Southampton bay constable vessels along with the Coast Guard, DEC, Cutchogue Fire Department and the Suffolk County Police Aviation unit conducted a search of the Great Peconic Bay.

Subjects were picked up and returned to their boat by a passing boater off of Kimogener Point. No injuries were sustained.