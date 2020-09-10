Alfred A. Affenito

Alfred A. Affenito, 97, of Greenport, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Al served in World War II in the European theater from 1943 to 1946. He was the owner of The Village Stationery in Quogue for over 20 years and then worked for Star Industries for 25 years as a wine and liquor salesman. He was known in the industry as “Mr. East End.”

He is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years, Corinne Ferdenzi. He is also survived by his three children, Richard (Carol) Affenito of Naples, Fla., Doreen Higgins of Boston, Mass., and Louis Affenito of Merida, Mexico; and granddaughter Elizabeth Higgins.

The family received visitors Aug. 31 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Interment took place Sept. 1 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

