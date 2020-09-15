Bonnie G. Adams

Bonnie G. Adams of Riverhead, former longtime resident of Mattituck, died Sept. 10, 2020. She was 74.

Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Oswego, N.Y., to Neta L. (Haresign) and Walter L. Ryan. She graduated from Riverhead High School and attended beautician school thereafter. Bonnie married the love of her life, Edward S. Adams, on Dec. 12, 1976, in Jamesport, N.Y., and together they had two children. Bonnie worked as a beautician for Michelle’s Beauty Salon in Mattituck for 49 years. She was also a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2015, Bonnie is survived by her children, Cindy Anderson (Tim) of Riverhead and Joan Cobey (Tom) of Riverhead; grandchildren TJ Lohr (Michelle), Kyle Lohr ( Kat), Billy Anderson (Kristina) and Kelly Anderson (Zack); and great-grandchild Jackson Lohr.

The family received visitors Sept. 14 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services took place Sept. 15 at the funeral home, with Caren Heacock officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

