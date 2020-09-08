Ceremonies scheduled Friday to commemorate 19th anniversary of Sept. 11

As the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks approaches this week, a number of ceremonies to commemorate the lives lost are planned across the North Fork.

The traditions will continue amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many events to be canceled or scaled back over the past six months.

In Peconic, the annual 9/11 ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Cochran Park, hosted by the Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council. Firefighters from the North Fork departments will take part in the ceremony to place a wreathe, say a prayer and salute.

Eric Biegler of the Sound Park Heights Civic Association in Riverhead said that their ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 will go on as planned.

“This year, we expect people to adhere to social distancing, wear masks. It’s outdoors,” Mr. Biegler said.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. with a walk up Park Road to Sound Avenue and a brief service at the park.

“In years past, we’ve had singers … I don’t believe we’re having that this year,” Mr. Biegler said, noting that while the event may be more subdued, it’s still important to hold.

A 9/11 Survivor Tree Planting Ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning at the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office in Riverhead to honor “those brave men and women lost in the 9/11 attacks 19 years ago.”

The event is hosted by Sheriff Errol Toulon and John Feal of the FealGood Foundation. A callery pear tree became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the attack at the World Trade Center.

“Each year, the 9/11 Memorial gives seedlings from the Survivor Tree to three communities so they can nurture them for future generations as a symbol of survival and the triumph over tragedy,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live.