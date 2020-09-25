Cuomo says state will follow own lead on vaccine rollout, Southold superintendent takes blame for school delay
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cuomo says state will follow own lead on COVID-19 vaccine rollout; school reporting now includes lab data
Southold superintendent, board members address delayed school opening
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Agreement in place to preserve and relocate historic Norton House to former Second Street firehouse property
Town Board considers code change to require updated CO’s for real estate transactions
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of September 26
These North Fork wineries are helping health care heroes—and you can, too
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.