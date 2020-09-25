Cuomo says state will follow own lead on vaccine rollout, Southold superintendent takes blame for school delay

Governor Andrew Cuomo at his coronavirus briefing in New York City Thursday. (Credit: Kevin Coughlin)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 25.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cuomo says state will follow own lead on COVID-19 vaccine rollout; school reporting now includes lab data

Southold superintendent, board members address delayed school opening

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Agreement in place to preserve and relocate historic Norton House to former Second Street firehouse property

Town Board considers code change to require updated CO’s for real estate transactions

NORTHFORKER

These North Fork wineries are helping health care heroes—and you can, too

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.