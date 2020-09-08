Father Bruno F. Swiatocha, a native of Cutchogue, died Sept. 5, 2020. He was 93.

Fr. Bruno was the first and only priest ever ordained from Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. For many years, he served as Pastor of Our Lady of Poland R.C. Church in Southampton.

Funeral arrangements for visiting hours and Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Ostrabrama are pending at this time. Interment will be in the family plot at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.