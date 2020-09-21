Gloria D. Barkley, 95, passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Sept. 9, 2020.

Born May 28, 1925, in the Bronx, Gloria was the daughter of Joseph and Rose Dostal. The youngest of five children, she was affectionately called “Snoop.” The early death of her father during the Depression brought the family together during the 1930s, and they forged close ties that were maintained throughout their lives. Despite hard times, she delighted in recounting that she sometimes had cake for breakfast!

Gloria was a graduate of Walton High School in the Bronx, had many girlfriends she stayed in touch with, and was a lifelong resident of New York City until her last eight years. She moved to Stuyvesant Town in Manhattan shortly after marrying Charles R. Barkley in 1948. After a brief stint in the business world she settled into the life of a devoted homemaker and spouse. Together, she and Charlie reared two sons, devoting much of their lives to their children. She returned to work as a bookkeeper once the boys reached college.

A real New Yorker, she mostly enjoyed city life, with summer breaks at the home she and Charlie built on the North Fork of Long Island. A lifelong Catholic, she valued her faith and connection to the church. Quiet, hardworking and caring, she was a stalwart supporter and defender of her children and grandchildren, always trying to be of help to them and to her nieces and nephews when she could. Many appreciated her thoughtful correspondence over the years.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles; her son Charles J.; her sisters, Virginia O’Connor, Grace Dostal and Josephine Callahan; and her brother, Frank Dostal. She is survived by her son Thomas (Mina Dunnam); grandchildren, Charles C. (Isabel), Gregory A., Jason A. (Nicole) and Allison Barkley Anderson (Ed Anderson); several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A frugal, Depression-era baby to the end, she would much rather any monies be spent on the living (have cake!) than on memorials. A funeral Mass took place Sept. 17 at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, N.Y., and an interment ceremony followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

