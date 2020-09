Grace E. Coticchio of Laurel died Sept. 11, 2020, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 88.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.