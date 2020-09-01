Greenport parklet plan is celebrated, some Fishers Island residents fighting affordable housing plan
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s parklets plan celebrated as a pandemic success story
Some Fishers Island residents are pushing back on plan to bring affordable housing to community
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town unveils new playground equipment in Wading River, Jamesport
NORTHFORKER
North Fork farmers are putting their best stuff into ice cream
North Fork Dream Home: Greenport home sits on six acres of undisturbed vistas
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.