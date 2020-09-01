Greenport parklet plan is celebrated, some Fishers Island residents fighting affordable housing plan

A table is served in a parklet outside Anker on Front Street in Greenport Friday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 1.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s parklets plan celebrated as a pandemic success story

Some Fishers Island residents are pushing back on plan to bring affordable housing to community

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town unveils new playground equipment in Wading River, Jamesport

NORTHFORKER

North Fork farmers are putting their best stuff into ice cream

North Fork Dream Home: Greenport home sits on six acres of undisturbed vistas

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.