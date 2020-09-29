Hotel plans begin to take shape in Mattituck, police investigate stabbing

An artist’s rendering of the view from Main Road in Mattituck of a hotel proposed for the former North Fork Bank headquarters property.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hotel plans begin to take shape on Main Road in Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Giglio withdraws plan to require updated COs before residents sell their homes

Police investigating overnight stabbing in Flanders

Riverhead Raceway: Slepian holds off Rogers in 50 laps

NORTHFORKER

New restaurant Windamere brings a dash of old-time glamour at Strong’s marina

North Fork Dream Home: 22+ acres on Oregon Road

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.