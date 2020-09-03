It’s back to school on the North Fork, VJ Day anniversary recognized

Buildings and grounds workers have been installing desk shields in Mattituck-Cutchogue classrooms. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 3.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Back to school on the North Fork: A return unlike any other

VJ Day Anniversary: Local veterans share their WWII stories

NORTHFORKER

Our September issue is here and it’s all about food

Your complete guide to Labor Day fun on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.