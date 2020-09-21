James “Jim” F. Gibbs, a Shelter Island resident for over 56 years, died at home Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. He was 89.

Jim was born April 12, 1931, in Greenport, N.Y., to Zelma A. (Macomber) and Frederick E. Gibbs. Growing up in Greenport, he attended Greenport School. At the age of 10, Jim started working to support his family after his father became disabled while working during the Hurricane of 1938. He worked at various jobs in different capacities, including setting up bowling pins before school and working at local farms. He joined the United States Army at a young age and served for two years, from 1948 to 1950, being deployed to Korea and attaining the rank of private first class.

On July 8, 1995, Jim married Virginia (née Jernick) Gibbs at their home on Shelter Island. Before retiring, Jim worked many jobs to support his family, including working at Goldsmith’s Boatyard, Coecles Harbor Marina, Jernick Moving and Storage, Mitchell Post 281, and as a self-employed house painter, a custodian for Shelter Island School and a golf cart mechanic for Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. He was a member of the Mitchell Post 281 American Legion, Southold Fire Department and Shelter Island Fire Department, and a long-standing member of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Frederick Gibbs and Billy Gibbs, and granddaughter Amanda Gibbs, Jim is survived by his wife, Ginny; his children with Mabel Gibbs: Jimmy Gibbs (Lolly) of Shelter Island and Jackie Gibbs (Karen) of Shelter Island; his children with Betsy Gibbs: Deborah Brewer (Paul) of Shelter Island, Diane Brayer (Bill) of Wading River, Jeffrey Gibbs (Sharon) of Shelter Island, Jason Gibbs (Jeanne) of Connecticut and Jared Gibbs (Tracy) of Shelter Island; stepchildren Todd Gulluscio (Jennifer) of Shelter Island and Michael Gulluscio (Samantha) of Shelter Island; grandchildren Alexis Gibbs, Spencer Gibbs, Owen Gibbs, Sean Brewer (Jen), Corey Brewer, Jon Brayer (Jacquie), Kevin Brayer, Billy Brayer, Emily Gibbs, Brian Gibbs, Jessica Gibbs, Lindsay Gibbs, Brianna Edwards (Nathan), Alyssa Gibbs, Lauren Gibbs, Kaden Gibbs, Tyler Gulluscio, Kaitlyn Gulluscio and Brookelyn Gulluscio; great-grandchildren Maykenzie Brayer, Rori Brayer, Greyson Edwards and Ella Edwards; and siblings Richard Gibbs of Cutchogue, Zelma Harsmanka (Al) of California and Georgia Steele (Charlie) of Connecticut.

The family received visitors Sept. 20 at DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 21 at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

As Jim was an avid sports fan and participated in bowling, baseball and golf into his later years of life, memorial donations to the Shelter Island School Athletic Program would be appreciated. Checks can be made payable to Shelter Island School (In Memory of Jim Gibbs on the memo line) and mailed to Shelter Island School, attn.: Todd Gulluscio, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

This is a paid notice.