MAGA-Gras headed for North Fork, police reforms could be outsourced

A Trump supporter walks the beach in Montauk during Trumpstock, a boat parade that made a stop in Orient last month. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 11.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

MAGA-Gras II headed for Riverhead, Greenport

Police chief pitches hiring California-based firm to help oversee department’s policy updates

Column: Our family’s little heart warrior

Football, volleyball, competitive cheer delayed until March 1, 2021, NYSPHSAA announces

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police searching for Riverhead High School student missing since July

Riverhead BOE considers change to way public asks questions at meetings

NORTHFORKER

North Fork real estate is red hot—here’s what it means for you

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of September 12

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55. Clear skies are in the forecast until Sunday, when showers are possible.